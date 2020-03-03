Man sentenced for dangerous driving in Newmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 3rd March 2020 09:12

A man has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months after appearing before court in connection with an incident of dangerous driving incident in Newmarket.

Stephen Clancy, aged 42 and of Edinburgh Road in Newmarket, was convicted at Ipswich Magistrates Court (Friday 28 February) following an incident on Monday 30 December.

At about 11.10pm officers had cause to stop a black Peugeot 407 driving on Moulton Road for its manner of driving. The vehicle failed to stop and an authorised pursuit commenced through Newmarket. The vehicle was driven at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour in a 30mph zone.



It subsequently collided a short time later with a small fence on a roundabout on Fordham Road with Willie Snaith Road. No-one was injured in the incident. Clancy was arrested for a number of offences, including Dangerous Driving and Drink Driving.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and drink driving.

At court Clancy pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months and disqualified for driving for 20 months.

Inspector Gary Miller from Bury St Edmunds Roads Armed Policing Team said: "Clancy's actions were highly irresponsible and he showed little or no concern for the potential impact of his actions, that could have caused complete devastation for other road users who were using the roads at the same time.

"On being seen by police, he tried to evade the officers, driving at up to 90mph in a 30mph limit, whilst almost twice over the drink drive limit. It is incredibly lucky that no-one else was hurt or killed because of his selfish and dangerous driving. "

