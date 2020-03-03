  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Burglary charge - Stowmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 3rd March 2020 13:02

Police

Burglary charge - Stowmarket

Officers have charged a man in connection with a burglary at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

 

During the evening of Monday 24 February an attempt was made to gain entry to one of the buildings.

 

Security staff responded to an alarm at the premises and on arrival discovered that one of the windows of the shop had been smashed and entry gained.

 

A number of enquiries were carried out and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday 27 February.

 

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

 

Connor Howe of Creeting Road East in Stowupland was subsequently charged with burglary.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies