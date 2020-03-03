Burglary charge - Stowmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 3rd March 2020 13:02

Officers have charged a man in connection with a burglary at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

During the evening of Monday 24 February an attempt was made to gain entry to one of the buildings.

Security staff responded to an alarm at the premises and on arrival discovered that one of the windows of the shop had been smashed and entry gained.

A number of enquiries were carried out and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday 27 February.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

Connor Howe of Creeting Road East in Stowupland was subsequently charged with burglary.

