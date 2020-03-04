  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Sudbury man charged with possesion of a knife

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 4th March 2020 08:47

Police

Sudbury man charged with possesion of a knife

Police have charged a man in connection with possession of an offensive weapon in Sudbury.

 

A member of the public stated he saw a man with a knife in the town centre on Saturday evening on East Street at about 7.35am.

 

Officers arrived and arrested a male on suspicion of possession of a knife and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

 

39 year old Gary Mitson of Raydon Way in Sudbury was charged with possession of a knife. He was granted bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 7 April at 9.15am.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies