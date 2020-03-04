Sudbury man charged with possesion of a knife

4th March 2020

Police have charged a man in connection with possession of an offensive weapon in Sudbury.

A member of the public stated he saw a man with a knife in the town centre on Saturday evening on East Street at about 7.35am.

Officers arrived and arrested a male on suspicion of possession of a knife and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

39 year old Gary Mitson of Raydon Way in Sudbury was charged with possession of a knife. He was granted bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 7 April at 9.15am.

