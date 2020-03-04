  • Bookmark this page

Attempted burglary Brandon

Published: 4th March 2020

Police

Attempted burglary Brandon

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary that took place in Brandon.

 

It happened on Thetford Road on Sunday 1 March at about 5.55pm. Three people forced entry into a bungalow by smashing the front door glass panel close to the lock. The group were then disturbed and then fled the scene.

 

The male suspects are described as white, about five foot nine inches tall, were wearing dark clothing with the hoods up. One male was described as having a freckled face and another male was wearing Nike Air trainers.

 

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity in around the time stated or has CCTV/dash cam footage of three individuals in the area at the time should call police quoting crime reference 37/13085/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

