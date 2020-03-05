Trimley St Mary cat injured
|Author: Suffolk Police
|Published: 5th March 2020 08:45
Police
Police are appealing for witnesses to a reported incident of animal being shot at by a suspected airgun in Trimley St Mary.
The incident happened at some point between Sunday 23 February at midday and Monday 24 February at midday .
At an unknown location near the home address of the The Josselyns, the victim's cat has been shot in the face by an unknown suspect causing a non-fatal injury.
Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/12564/20.
Comments
