Trimley St Mary cat injured

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 5th March 2020 08:45

Police

Trimley St Mary cat injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to a reported incident of animal being shot at by a suspected airgun in Trimley St Mary.

The incident happened at some point between Sunday 23 February at midday and Monday 24 February at midday .

At an unknown location near the home address of the The Josselyns, the victim's cat has been shot in the face by an unknown suspect causing a non-fatal injury.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/12564/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

