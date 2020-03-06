  • Bookmark this page

STOP SMOKING

Author: Marius West Published: 6th March 2020 08:50

Cigarettes

STOP SMOKING

No Smoking Day is an annual health awareness day in the UK which is intended to help smokers who want to quit smoking. It takes place on the second Wednesday in March, so March 11th 2020.

Smoking is bad for your eyes and rather than listing all of the bad things it does, I shall use this space to give you some useful tips on quitting as you can make small changes that will make it so much easier to quit.

Think positive: Make a plan to quit smoking. Make a promise, set a date and stick to it.

Whenever you find yourself in difficulty, say to yourself, "I won't even have a single drag", and stick with this until the cravings pass.

Consider your diet. Some foods and drinks, including meat and alcohol, make cigarettes more satisfying. Others, including cheese, fruit and vegetables, make cigarettes taste terrible. So swap your usual steak or burger for a veggie pizza instead. Eating more fruit and vegetables is also good for your eye health.

Identify when you crave cigarettes. A craving can last 5 minutes so make a list of 5-minute strategies. For example, at a party you could go for a dance.

Get some stop smoking support. If friends or family members want to give up too, suggest to them that you give up together. Enlist the help of your local stop smoking service. There is help available from the NHS.

Get moving. Even a 5-minute walk or stretch, cuts cravings and may help your brain produce anti-craving chemicals.

Make non-smoking friends. When you're at a party, stick with the non-smokers, don't surround yourself in smoke.

Keep your hands and mouth busy. As well as patches, there are tablets, lozenges, gum and a nasal spray. When you're out, try putting your drink in the hand that usually holds a cigarette, or drink from a straw to keep your mouth busy.

Make a list of reasons to quit. Keep reminding yourself why you made the decision to give up. Make a list of the reasons and read it when you need support.

https://observatory.co.uk/sudbury/

 

 

 

 

 

 

