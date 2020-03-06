CCTV images released in theft appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th March 2020 12:18

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the theft of a wallet at a shop in Newmarket.

The crime occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday 15 January, at Waitrose in Fred Archer Way.

A 79-year-old man was standing in the foyer area of the building, where he had his wallet stolen from out of his pocket. Credit and debit cards which were inside the wallet were then subsequently used to make purchases and cash withdrawals.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Co-ordination Centre, quoting reference: 3169/20.

