The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Man arrested after fight in Bury St Edmunds

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 16th March 2020 08:52

Police

Man arrested after fight in Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight between three males in Bury St Edmunds

 

It happened St Andrews Street South on Sunday 1 March at about 3:15am with the exact location being the back entrance/loading bay of the Apex venue in the town.

 

One male, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion for affray. He needed treated at hospital for facial injuries and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

 

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses in connection with the incident and should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime number 37/12936/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
