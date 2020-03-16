Man arrested after fight in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 16th March 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight between three males in Bury St Edmunds

It happened St Andrews Street South on Sunday 1 March at about 3:15am with the exact location being the back entrance/loading bay of the Apex venue in the town.

One male, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion for affray. He needed treated at hospital for facial injuries and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses in connection with the incident and should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime number 37/12936/20.

