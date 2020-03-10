Lorry driver fined following careless driving on A14 Ipswich

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 10th March 2020 08:51

A man has been sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today having pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Petru-ionut Lungu, aged 33, of St Martin's Green in Trimley St Martin, was driving a lorry over the A14 at the Copdock roundabout at 5pm on Friday 7 June, when the vehicle tipped over onto its side.

The incident occurred at junction 55, causing considerable disruption to drivers travelling during a Friday rush hour. Both the A14 and A12 were affected, leading to severe delays for those travelling in the Ipswich area, including drivers heading towards Portman Road where a Rod Stewart concert was being held the same evening.

Lungu pleaded guilty to careless driving on 28 February and was today awarded nine points on his licence, giving a total of 15 points and resulting in a six-month driving ban.

He was also fined £562, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56.

Sgt Peter Partridge from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said, "We are delighted with this result; careless driving has serious consequences and will not be tolerated. Suffolk Police will continue to pursue and prosecute those who drive carelessly and endanger the lives of other road users."

