Man arrested in connection with unexplained death

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 11th March 2020 08:45

Police have arrested a man in connection with the unexplained death of an 88-year-old woman in Capel St Mary, which occurred last month.

Officers were called at 12.50pm on Monday 17 February to concerns for the welfare of a woman who resided at an address near Mill Hill.

Ambulance crews were first to arrive at the property, where they discovered the woman deceased inside.

The death was not initially considered to be suspicious, but following police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident, detectives now have reason to believe there may have been third party involvement.

This morning, Tuesday 10 March, officers arrested a 43-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

