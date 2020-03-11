  • Bookmark this page

Three arrests after A12 incident at Great Wenham

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 11th March 2020 13:27

Police

Three arrests after A12 incident at Great Wenham

Police have arrested three males in connection with an incident at Great Wenham on the A12 earlier this morning (Tuesday 10 March).

 

Officers saw a vehicle being driven in dangerous manner on the A12 early this morning at about 1am.

 

Police conducted an enforced stop of a red Renault Clio. In the process the Clio was in collision with two marked police vehicles as well as the crash barrier in the central reservation, causing extensive damage to the two police cars and the crash barrier.

 

The road was closed northbound and officers arrested a 28 year old male on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. A 22 year old male was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, while a 23 year old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs. All three were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

 

No-one was seriously injured in the incident. The Clio vehicle has been seized and will be forensically examined and searched.

 

Enquiries are on-going and any witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference: 37/14882/20.

