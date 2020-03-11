Mid Suffolk communities receive funding boost of more than £1.1 million

Author: Marius West Published: 11th March 2020 15:54

Communities across Mid Suffolk will benefit from a funding boost totalling more than £1.1 million, to be used for local projects including expansions to primary schools.

Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is collected from developers when they build new properties in Mid Suffolk, with the aim of ensuring local infrastructure keeps pace with housing growth.

With CIL funding of £645,593 for Bramford Primary School now approved, plans for an expansion will enable an increase of 105 much needed primary school places.



The project, which has been a collaboration between Mid Suffolk District Council and Suffolk County Council, already has funding from Suffolk County Council (£442,956).

It is anticipated that building work will commence over the next few months, with an aim for completion by September 2020.

A bid for £499,421 of CIL contributions to fund an expansion to Claydon Primary School was also given the green light.

The extension, which adds 105 places as well as future-proofing for further expansion, received additional funding from S106 contributions (£1,489,805) and Suffolk County Council (£205,644).

These are the first Mid Suffolk primary school expansions funded by CIL since it was introduced in 2016.

Cllr David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council's Cabinet Member for Planning, said:

"This significant investment will allow for required infrastructure in response to housing growth in the local area.

"I am pleased that to date Mid Suffolk Council has approved CIL funding for three major school expansion projects, demonstrating how these funds support our commitment to ensuring bright and healthy futures for our thriving communities."

Cllr Mary Evans, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Education and Skills at Suffolk County Council, said:

"This is an exciting project for Bramford Primary school which will involve the construction of a new block containing four classrooms. The classrooms will be energy efficient with excellent natural light and ventilation providing pupils with the optimum learning environment.

"The project will provide a much needed additional 105 places for children, which will support the increasing population from new housing developments in the area."

Other areas to receive CIL monies during this spending round include Occold, benefitting from a grant of over £19,000 for village hall improvements, and Thornham Magna, who successfully bid for £27,000 to provide a car park at popular tourist spot Thornham Walks.

District CIL is income retained by the district council to spend on infrastructure to support development. This money must be applied for and the decision to spend amounts above a certain level has to be taken by Cabinet. The next bidding round will be open between 1 - 31 May 2020. Successful bids will receive their funding in Autumn 2020.

Further information about how the CIL works can be found on the councils website, with details about how the levy has been allocated available on the councils' award-winning Developer Contributions Database.

