Sudbury - Appeal after RTC

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 12th March 2020 14:17

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fail to stop road traffic collision in Sudbury.

Police were called yesterday Tuesday 10 March at 5:30pm to reports of a collision on Girling Street, near to the Aldi shop, involving a silver Mitsubishi Carisma car and a grey Nissan X-Trial vehicle. The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene and drove to Belle Vue Road before leaving his vehicle on foot and reportedly heading in the direction of Minden Road.

Nobody is thought to have been injured as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with relevant dash cam footage or who has any information are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD reference 287 of 10 March.

