  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Sudbury - Appeal after RTC

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 12th March 2020 14:17

Police

Sudbury - Appeal after RTC

 

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fail to stop road traffic collision in Sudbury.

 

Police were called yesterday Tuesday 10 March at 5:30pm to reports of a collision on Girling Street, near to the Aldi shop, involving a silver Mitsubishi Carisma car and a grey Nissan X-Trial vehicle. The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene and drove to Belle Vue Road before leaving his vehicle on foot and reportedly heading in the direction of Minden Road.

 

Nobody is thought to have been injured as a result of the collision.

 

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with relevant dash cam footage or who has any information are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD reference 287 of 10 March.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies