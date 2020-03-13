Man bailed in unexplained death investigation

A 43-year-old man arrested in connection with an unexplained death of an 88-year-old woman in Capel St Mary has been released on police bail.

Officers were called at 12.50pm on Monday 17 February to concerns for the welfare of a woman who resided at an address near Mill Hill.

Ambulance crews were first to arrive at the property where they discovered the woman deceased inside.

The death was not initially considered to be suspicious, but following police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident, detectives had reason to believe there may have been third party involvement.

On Tuesday 10 March, officers arrested a man in connection with her death and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He now been released on police bail pending further enquiries to return to answer on Thursday 9 April.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the victim has been identified as Miriam Rhodes (known as Isobel).

