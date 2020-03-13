Man charged after A12 incident at Great Wenham

Police have charged a man in connection with an incident at Great Wenham that took place on the A12.

On Tuesday 10 March officers saw a vehicle being driven in dangerous manner on the A12 early in the morning at about 1am.

Police conducted an enforced stop of a red Renault Clio. In the process the Clio was in collision with two marked police vehicles as well as the crash barrier in the central reservation, causing extensive damage to the two police cars and the crash barrier.

Officers arrested a 28 year old male on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. A 22 year old male was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, while a 23 year old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs. All three were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. No-one was seriously injured in the incident.

28 year old Akeem Long of Samuel Court in Ipswich was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a roadside drug test, driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample whilst in custody.

He appeared before Ipswich magistrates court yesterday (Wednesday 11 March) and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown court on Wednesday 8 April.

The 23 year old has been released on police bail until 7 April, while the 22 year old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries

