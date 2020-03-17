  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Haverhill burglary - Abington Place

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th March 2020 08:51

Police

Haverhill burglary - Abington Place

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Haverhill.

 

It happened at some point between Friday 13 March at 4.30pm and Monday 16 March at 8:30am on Abington Place.

 

During the stated timeframe, a semi-detached property under renovation was entered using an unknown implement forcing the front door. The gas has been disconnected and the boiler disconnected and stolen. An electric oven was also missing along with work tools - a drill, chisel, a work bench and pipe fitting.

 

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should contact 37/16270/20.

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies