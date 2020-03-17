Haverhill burglary - Abington Place

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Haverhill.

It happened at some point between Friday 13 March at 4.30pm and Monday 16 March at 8:30am on Abington Place.

During the stated timeframe, a semi-detached property under renovation was entered using an unknown implement forcing the front door. The gas has been disconnected and the boiler disconnected and stolen. An electric oven was also missing along with work tools - a drill, chisel, a work bench and pipe fitting.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should contact 37/16270/20.

