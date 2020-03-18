  • Bookmark this page

Assault on York Road - Sudbury

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 18th March 2020 12:11

Assault on York Road - Sudbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of assault that took place in Sudbury.

It took place on Friday 13 March on York Road at about 8.20pm. The victim, a 34 year old woman, was driving her Citroen C4 and a silver transit van has been waiting to come out of a junction at Stanley Road, Sudbury.

 

An altercation took place with the driver of the transit getting out of his vehicle and shouting to her to move her vehicle. The suspect has then got into his vehicle and driven slowly and attempted to move her car out of the way using his vehicle to do so. He then then got out of his transit van and tried to grab the victim. After being unable to and he has then spat at the victim.

 

A female passenger in transit van attempted to calm the male down and then they got back in the vehicle before the offending vehicle left the scene.

 

No-one was hurt and there was slight damage to the Citroen's bumper. The male suspect is described as white male, of average height, and stocky build, with short dark hair.

 

Anyone who knows the individual involved or saw any suspicious activity should contact PC Oliver Williams, quoting crime reference 37/16253/20.

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
