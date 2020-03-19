Support for our council tenants

Author: Marius West Published: 19th March 2020 09:03

Babergh

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have introduced measures to prevent the future eviction of any council tenant who cannot pay their housing rent as a direct result of COVID-19.

In addition to a range of measures announced yesterday to protect the council's workforce, residents and services over coming weeks, the councils have now moved to reassure council tenants that they will not lose their homes due to loss of income because of coronavirus.

While the Prime Minister today announced emergency legislation to protect private renters from eviction, the councils pledged to work with tenants too, in order to protect them and relieve current anxieties around the impact of the virus.

Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for housing and communities Cllr Julie Flatman said:

"We understand how anxious people are and want to work with our tenants to ensure they can still cover their bills as a result of coronavirus. We always encourage tenants to get in touch as soon as possible if they are struggling to pay their rent as we can offer a range of support and advice."

Babergh District Council's cabinet member for housing Cllr Jan Osborne said:

"We don't want anyone having the additional worry of losing their homes if they are unable to work as a result of coronavirus and are facing financial hardship as a result. We will always support people who are experiencing difficulties - but now more than ever. No one will face eviction if they cannot pay their rent as a direct result of coronavirus."

Tenants who feel they may need support should contact the income management team at hraincometeam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk and there is further advice for tenants on the councils' webpage.

