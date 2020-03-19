Thrandeston theft appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 19th March 2020 09:04

Police

Thrandeston theft appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident of theft in Thrandeston.



Between midday on Monday 16 March and 9am on Tuesday 17 March a generator was stolen which had been stored near to a barn at a farm in Mellis Road in the village.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with further information about this incident to come forward. Anyone who can help with enquiries is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/16547/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.