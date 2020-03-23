Ipswich man sentenced for stalking offences

Simon Bourdon

A 58 year old man from Ipswich has been sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to stalking a woman.

Simon Bourdon of Main Road in Woolverstone was at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday 17 March after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing on 16 December last year to one count of stalking, four counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of disclosing private photographs or films. The offences all took place between April 3 and November 18 last year.

Yesterday, he was given a six year jail term and a further two years on licence by the court for offences committed against a woman in her 30s.

Bourdon, was charged on 18 November last year with ten offences including including one of stalking, six counts of breaching a restraining order and three counts of disclosing private photographs or films without the consent of an individual with intent to cause distress.

PC Niall Johnson of Ipswich police said: "This is the most persistent case of harassment I have dealt with in my 16 years as a police officer. The actions of the defendant have had a huge emotional impact on the victim, dramatically affecting both her home and work life, she has shown great patience and courage throughout the investigation."

"If you feel you are the victim or stalking or harassment please do report it. This result shows Suffolk Police and the courts take these crimes very seriously and will robustly deal with people prepared to behave like this. By talking to use we will be able to help you."



Types of stalking behaviour:



Taken in isolation, events might seem unremarkable. But in particular circumstances, and with repetition, they take on a more sinister meaning.



Unwanted communications may include telephone calls, letters, emails, faxes, text messages, messages on social networking sites, graffiti or sending or leaving unsolicited gifts.



Unwanted intrusions include following, waiting for, spying on, approaching and going to a person's home. A stalker may also order or cancel goods or services, make complaints (to legitimate bodies), damage property or follow and try to talk to you online (cyberstalking).



Advice for victims:

• Keep a record of what happened, where and when you were followed or telephoned, or when you received post or email messages

• Details of people who may have seen these events

• Write down information as soon as possible when events are still fresh in your mind

• Tell the police if any neighbours or others saw or heard what happened

• Record how the suspect looked or sounded - what they were wearing and the make, number plate of any involved car

• Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.



Victims can get more advice and support from:



• Suffolk Constabulary on 101 (if life is in danger or a crime is in progress, call 999).

• National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0800 2000 247.

• National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300 or visit www.stalkinghelpline.org.

