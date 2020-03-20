Further steps taken by councils during COVID-19

Author: Marius West Published: 20th March 2020 08:38

Babergh

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have taken further necessary steps to ensure public safety across their districts in light of COVID-19.

In addition to measures already in place, the councils have now moved to close their public conveniences, and pause non-essential street cleansing and ground maintenance to help prioritise critical services.

The councils currently operate 9 public conveniences across the two districts. Seven in Babergh in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Lavenham and Pin Mill, and two in Mid Suffolk in Eye and Needham Lake, which will be closed from tomorrow (20 March) until further notice.

In addition, following discussions with Everyone Active, both Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre will close to the public on Friday 20 March. Customers can expect further information from our partner over coming days.

