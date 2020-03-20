Three charged with Ipswich drug offences

  • Bookmark this page

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 20th March 2020 12:54

Police have charged three people in connection with drug offences following a 12 month investigation into drug offences in Ipswich.

 

On Wednesday 18 March 2020, police conducted two warrants at properties on Alston Road and Shackleton Square in Ipswich, during which around £400 cash was recovered and several mobile phones were seized. Around £2,000 in cash, suspected wraps of heroin and cocaine, and further mobile phones were also located at a third property linked to the suspects.

 

A 30 year old male, and a 26 year old were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A 19 year old man was also arrested today (Thursday 18 March) in Eastbourne in Sussex on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

 

30 year old Ishmael O'Connor of Alston Road in Ipswich and 26 year old Tyrone Clarke of Shackleton Square in Ipswich were both charged with conspiracy to supply class drugs - heroin and cocaine and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (19 March). They were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 16 April 2020.

 

19 year old Daniel McCallion of Gilbert Road in Eastbourne was also charged today with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He has been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates tomorrow, Friday 20 March 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

