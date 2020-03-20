Ipswich burglar jailed for three years

A 31 year old man has been sentenced after committing a string of burglaries in the Ipswich area where over £24,000 worth of goods were taken.

Billy Smith of no fixed abode was sentenced to three years in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 19 March.

It follows two incidents - one that took place on 10 July 2018 where there was an attempted burglary of a property on Shakespeare Road in Ipswich, and a second incident on 12 July 2018 where a burglary took place at a property on Docking Road at Ringstead in Hunstanton. In this incident three garden sheds were broken into as was the main residential property.

Smith was arrested a few hour later and following police enquiries he was charged with these two offences.

Following a guilty plea to these two offences, Smith asked for 14 other offences to be taken into consideration. These consisted of six burglary offences, five burglaries from other buildings such as sheds or garages and one case of a theft from a motor vehicle. These all took place at some point between 29 June 2018 and 30 July 2019 in the Ipswich area, as well as Tuddenham, Elmsett, Boxford Chelmondiston and Holme-Next-The-Sea in Norfolk.

Around £24,500 worth of items were stolen from the properties and around £850 worth of property damaged. Among the items stolen were a large mount of Stihl garden tools, Bosch power tools, a ride-on mower, a hedge strimmer as well as jewellery and cash.

DC Duncan Etcells from the Op Converter said: "Smith was a prolific night-time burglar who preyed on residential properties and his actions caused misery, distress and upset for many victims.

As a team we had to go to great lengths in order to secure this conviction. It saw us visit HMP Preston to conduct an initial interview with Smith, then a later visit to HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset to complete the TIC process, as well as further engagement with Smith to get him to identify various locations where the offences took place. To see him get convicted is of great satisfaction and a sentence that reflects the overall hard work that was put in to see him behind bars."

