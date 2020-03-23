Newmarket stable burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of burglaries to horse stables that took place in the Newmarket area.

The first took place in the early hours of Wednesday 11 March at a stables on Hamilton Road. Once inside the premises bags of feed/supplement, clippers, leaf blower, a quantity of fuel and a radio were taken - 37/15431/20.

A second took place also on Hamilton Road in the early hours of Thursday 12 March. A security light, horse tack vet's equipment and a torch were taken - 37/15419

Two unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry to business premises at Herringswell in Bury St. Edmunds on Saturday 14 March at about 7.15pm by using unknown items to cause damage to gate, locks and door panels.

An attempted burglary took place at a stables on Warren Road at Kennett on 15 March at about 10.30pm. During hours of darkness an alarm system has sounded leading the victim to believe someone has been deterred when attempting to access an outbuilding. Nothing was stolen. 37/16282/20

On Wednesday 18 March between 6pm and 9pm unknown suspect(s) forced electric gates to a premises on North End Road in Exning and then entered the office by forcing the door and removed horse tack, boots and waterproofs. 37/16424/20

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, has knowledge of the incidents or knows the whereabouts of any of the items stolen they should contact police, quoting the relevant reference number.

