Theft of trailer from Horringer

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 24th March 2020 08:49

Police

Theft of trailer from Horringer



Police are appealing for witnesses to a theft of a trailer from Horringer in Bury St. Edmunds.

It took place at some point bewteen Saturday 14 March at 6pm and Sunday 15 March at 9pm from land off Manor Lane.

The type stolen was a Nugent 14 foot aluminium live stock trailer used for tranporting sheep

.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or knows of the trailer's whereabouts should contact police, quoting 37/16825/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.