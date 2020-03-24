Armed robbery appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a business premises in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to Tesco Express in Lawson Place just after 5.50am this morning, Monday 23 March.

Two men with knives entered the building at around 5.30am, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff, before stealing cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto (registration number AY64 VJD), which was then stolen from outside.

The victims have been left very shaken by the incident, but have not sustained any serious physical injuries.

The suspects both spoke with local accents and are described as follows:

- Suspect one: white, aged in his mid-20s, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with short, dark hair. He had a scarf covering his face, and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

- Suspect two: white, aged in his mid-30s, slightly taller than male one, of slim build and with brown hair. He had a tea towel/scarf around his head and was wearing black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 17558/20.

