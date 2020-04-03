Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

Police investigating an armed robbery at a business premises in Bury St Edmunds, have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Tesco Express in Lawson Place just after 5.50am this morning, Monday 23 March.

Two men with knives entered the building at around 5.30am, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff, before stealing cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto (registration number AY64 VJD), which was then stolen from outside.

This afternoon officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of robbery and he has been taken to the Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 17558/20.

