Author: Marius West Published: 25th March 2020 09:16

Coronavirus update from Babergh and Mid Suffolk

Following the statement by the Prime Minister last night (23 March 2020), Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have introduced further changes to their services in order to protect the public and staff, and to help prevent the spread of the virus, in line with Government guidance.

These are as follows:

We are closing our play parks. This will be done where possible by locking gates and putting up signage.

Customer Access Points in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket and Sudbury Town Hall have closed for ‘face to face' enquiries and visits. Residents with council enquiries are now asked to go online wherever possible at www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or www.babergh.gov.uk.

If customers can't resolve their query online, they should email us at Customer.Services@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk in the first instance.

The customer services team are also available on 0300 123 4000, however, this should only be used by those who do not have access to the internet, as high volumes of calls may mean it takes us longer to respond to individual queries over the phone.

Customers are encouraged to make payments online only, as we are currently unable to process post/scanning.



Repairs to our council housing stock are now absolutely essential items only until further notice.

Garden waste collections have now been suspended. This is to allow the council to prioritise essential collections.

The councils will not be invoicing for garden waste, or trade waste during this period.

We have further limited access to our headquarters at Endeavour House, with staff, where possible and if not already, working from home.



We will continue to review the delivery of our priority services and the redeployment of staff to directly support the most vulnerable; who are of course now on greater lockdown, at risk of isolation and not being able to access their vital medication and food.

This is in addition to the measures already introduced by the councils over the last few days.

The councils will continue to regularly communicate about individual issues and changes to services, as required, over the coming days

