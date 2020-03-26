Attempted robbery at convenience shop

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 26th March 2020 09:07

Police

Attempted robbery at convenience shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred at just before 8pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 24 March, at the Spar Store in St Olaves Precinct.

A man entered the premises and demanded that staff put money in a bag. When his demands were not met, he made further demands for alcohol and cigarettes.

The suspect made reference to using a ‘blade', but no weapons were brandished or seen during the incident and no one was harmed. He is described as follows:

- White, approximately 5ft 10in tall, and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood up, a black scarf covering his mouth and nose and grey trainers with white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 37/17919/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.