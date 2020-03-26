  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following attempted sexual assault

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 26th March 2020 13:19

Police

Appeal following attempted sexual assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a male attempted to sexual assault a woman in Brandon.

The incident took place at approximately 7.15pm, yesterday, Tuesday 24 March, when the victim - a woman aged in her 40s - was jogging along the road leading towards Gas House Drove and an unknown male approached her and attempted to sexual assault her.

The woman managed to get away and the suspect then ran down an alleyway nearby.

As a result of the incident, the woman was left shaken but was not physically harmed.

The male suspect is described as young, approximately 5ft 5ins and of slim build. He was wearing black clothing.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers as detectives have been undertaking initial enquiries into this incident.

Additional police officers will also be on patrol in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/17920/20

