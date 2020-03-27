  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following burglary

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th March 2020 07:47

Police

Appeal following burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

At some point between 3pm on Friday 20 March and 5pm on Wednesday 25 March, unknown offender/s forced entry into a property in Winthrop Road. Once inside, an untidy search was carried out. It isn't known at this stage if anything was stolen.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/18058/20

