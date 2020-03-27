Armed robbery update

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th March 2020 14:29

Police

Armed robbery update

Police enquiries into an armed robbery at a business premises in Bury St Edmunds earlier this week are continuing.

Officers were called to Tesco Express in Lawson Place just after 5.50am on Monday 23 March.

Two men with knives entered the building at around 5.30am, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff, before stealing cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto which was then stolen from outside.

The car was located later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle being driven in that area, or witnessed people parking and exiting it.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but will face no further police action at this time.

Detectives have identified other suspects for the offence and a currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to locate them. S

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 17558/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.