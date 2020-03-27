  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Armed robbery update

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th March 2020 14:29

Police

Armed robbery update

Police enquiries into an armed robbery at a business premises in Bury St Edmunds earlier this week are continuing.

Officers were called to Tesco Express in Lawson Place just after 5.50am on Monday 23 March.

Two men with knives entered the building at around 5.30am, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff, before stealing cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto which was then stolen from outside.

The car was located later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle being driven in that area, or witnessed people parking and exiting it.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but will face no further police action at this time.

Detectives have identified other suspects for the offence and a currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to locate them. S

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 17558/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies