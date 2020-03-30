Appeal after arson

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 30th March 2020 16:07

Police

Appeal after arson

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after an incident of arson in Honey Tye near Leavenheath along the Suffolk/Essex border.

Officers were called by the Fire Service shortly after 2.15pm yesterday, Thursday 26 March, following reports of a fire at The Lion, an empty and disused pub on the A134.

The Fire Service dealt with the fire which caused substantial damage to the building.

Temporary road closures were also put in place on the A134 while the incident was dealt with.

Enquiries are continuing and at this time police are treating the fire as suspicious.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Pc 1887 John Camp at Haverhill Police Station by quoting crime reference number: 37/18255/20

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.