  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Despite the fact I haven’t been doing many articles Google Analytics tell me that I still get a steady stream of visits to my website via you. Thought you might like to know that"
- REbecca Mansbridge
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Man charged after Eye incident

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 31st March 2020 08:23

Police

Man charged after Eye incident

Police have charged a man following an incident in Eye over the weekend.

 

On Saturday 28 March at about 11.40am in Eye it was reported by a number of members of the public that an individual wearing a mask was seen to be coughing over people in the Co-op shop in the town.

 

Officers on patrol in the area swiftly located a suspect and arrested him on suspcion of common assault. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

 

34 year old Jonathan Steele of Redlingfield Road in Eye was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was also charged with resisting arrest by a police constable.

 

He was released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 10 April at 9.15am.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies