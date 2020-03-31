Man charged after Eye incident

Police have charged a man following an incident in Eye over the weekend.

On Saturday 28 March at about 11.40am in Eye it was reported by a number of members of the public that an individual wearing a mask was seen to be coughing over people in the Co-op shop in the town.

Officers on patrol in the area swiftly located a suspect and arrested him on suspcion of common assault. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

34 year old Jonathan Steele of Redlingfield Road in Eye was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was also charged with resisting arrest by a police constable.

He was released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 10 April at 9.15am.

