31st March 2020

Attempted robbery at convenience shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred at around 4.50pm yesterday evening, Saturday 28 March, at the East of England Co-op Foodstore in Out Risbeygate, Bury St Edmunds.

A man entered and threatened staff with a knife before stealing cash from the till. He then fled in the direction of Albert Crescent.

Armed police responded to the incident and an extensive search of the area was carried out, but the man was not located.

The man is described as a white, 6ft tall and in his 20s. He was wearing a green parka coat, jeans and a white face mask. He also had a green and orange rucksack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 233 of 28 March 2020.

