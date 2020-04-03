Man arrested in connection with robbery offences

Police investigating two recent robbery incidents at business premises in Bury St Edmunds have arrested a man in connection with the offences.

At around 5.30am on Monday 23 March, two men armed with knives entered the Tesco Express in Lawson Place, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff.

The offenders then stole cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto which was stolen from outside. The car was located later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds

The second incident occurred the following day, when at around 8pm on Tuesday 24 March, a man entered the Spar Store in St Olaves Precinct and demanded that staff put money in a bag, which were not met.

He then made further demands for alcohol and cigarettes and made reference to using a ‘blade', but no weapons were brandished or seen during the incident and no one was harmed.

Yesterday afternoon, Monday 30 March, officers arrested a 30-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of two counts of robbery. He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about these incidents to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting the references: 17558/20 (in respect of Tesco) or 17919/20 (in respect of Spar).

