Sudbury solicitors to provide Will services via telephone

Author: Phil Davies Published: 1st April 2020 09:06

Will being signed

Sudbury solicitors to provide Will services via telephone

Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury have reported receiving a high volume of enquiries from people individuals and couples in Sudbury and the surrounding area who, amid the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation, are keen to make or update their Will. The local firm of solicitors reports that the level of demand is unprecedented.

Under normal circumstances, to make a Will would involve attending Holmes & Hills Solicitors' office on North Street in Sudbury. However, in response to Government guidance on social distancing, the local law firm is now providing Will services via telephone and skype, removing the need for clients to attend an office or meet with a lawyer in person.

Will writing services delivered by telephone appointment

Holmes & Hills understands that in these unprecedented times, it is important to continue to provide the professional legal services that clients rely on, services which meet the needs of the local community without putting people at risk. Holmes & Hills had confirmed therefore that it will be offering Will appointments by Skype or telephone appointment, whichever is the preference of each individual client.

For as long as Government guidance suggests it is necessary to socially distance, Will services shall be provided by Holmes & Hills without the need for clients to attend an office in person. Those contacting the law firm for services will still will be able to speak to a specialist lawyer at the firm and will still be provided with professional advice and guidance.

Do I need to make a Will?

Most people assume that if you do have a Will, that everything would pass automatically to their partner, but this is not necessarily so. If you are not married or in a civil partnership, your partner will have no automatic right to inherit any part of your estate. Your estate may pass to the person or persons you would not want to inherit. It may result in financial hard-ship for your loved ones or an expensive court action. It can place non-married partners at risk of losing their home.

Making a Will ensures that the people you want to benefit, do so.

Our clients often wish to receive advice as follows:

• How to provide for your spouse

· How to provide for grand-children

• How to update an existing Will

• How to provide for adult children

• How to provide for children from a former marriage

• How to protect your estate if your spouse were to re-marry after your death

• How to plan for future care

Should I update my Will?

If your circumstances or wishes have changed since you prepared your Will, you may need to update it to ensure it still meets your needs and wishes. You may need to update your Will if any of the following have changed since you made your Will:

• How you wish your estate to be distributed

• Your marital or relationship status

• The size or nature of your immediate or extended family

• The nature or level of your assets

Couples save up to 21% on legal fees

Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury provide Mirror Wills services for couples that allow couples to save up to 21% on legal fees. Married couples, long-term couples and civil partners all benefit.

Get advice or ask a question

For specialist advice on Wills and Mirror Wills for couples, please contact Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury on 01787 275275 today. Holmes & Hills remains fully operational during the Coronavirus outbreak and continues to provide a full range of services, via telephone, email and Skype.

*Couples save 16%-21% when making Mirror Wills at the same time, compared to making Wills individually and separately.

https://www.holmes-hills.co.uk/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.