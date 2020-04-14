Man charged following armed robbery at Tesco

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 14th April 2020 08:43

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a business premises in Bury St Edmunds, which occurred last week.

At around 5.30am on Monday 23 March, two men armed with knives entered the Tesco Express in Lawson Place, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff.

The offenders then stole cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto which was stolen from outside. The car was located later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds

Jordan Carr, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday 30 March, and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has subsequently been charged with the following four offences:

- Robbery; possession of a knife in a public place; and taking a vehicle without consent (all in relation to the incident at Tesco)

- Attempted theft from a shop (in connection with the attempted theft of perfume from Debenhams in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on 2 March)



Carr was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday 1 April.



A 37-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds who was arrested on Monday in connection with robberies at convenience shops in Eye and Leiston at the weekend, was further arrested in custody on suspicion of the robbery at Tesco Express in Bury St Edmunds on 23 March.



He has been bailed pending further enquiries in respect of all three incidents, but was wanted on recall to prison and so was detained to be transferred into the custody of HM Prison Service.

