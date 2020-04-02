  • Bookmark this page

Ipswich arrests in connection with drug dealing

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 2nd April 2020 09:09

Police

Police have arrested two teenagers in Ipswich in connection with drug offences.

As a result of proactive stop search by officers on foot patrol in the town centre, a search was executed at a property in Old Foundry Road at about midday (Tuesday 31st March) on Old Foundry Road where they recovered around £2,000 in cash and a quantity of suspected class A drugs, thought to be heroin, hidden in a toilet. A vulnerable adult, aged in her 30s, was also located at the property with her child. Appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place to support them.

A 15 year old male and a 16 year old male were both arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquires.

If you know of suspicious activity taking place in your locality please let us know using the 101 number and police will respond, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Anyone who has knowledge in relation to this incident at the location should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/18965/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

