CCTV image issued following theft

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 2nd April 2020 12:32

Police are issuing a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of theft in Combs Ford, Stowmarket.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 24 March at the Esso petrol station in Poplar Hill, when three unknown males entered the shop and selected a quantity of beer and two bottles of wine. The three men then left without paying for the alcohol.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV image about this incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the men pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/17922/20.

