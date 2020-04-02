  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Nick is brilliant at helping you through the advertising and does everything he can to help promote your business. We definitely feel it has been worth advertising"
- Technology Tamed
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

CCTV image issued following theft

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 2nd April 2020 12:32

Police

CCTV image issued following theft

Police are issuing a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of theft in Combs Ford, Stowmarket.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 24 March at the Esso petrol station in Poplar Hill, when three unknown males entered the shop and selected a quantity of beer and two bottles of wine. The three men then left without paying for the alcohol.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV image about this incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the men pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/17922/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies