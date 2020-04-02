Get artistic say Suffolk police in fight against Covid-19

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 2nd April 2020 16:03

School children across Suffolk are being called on to help in the fight against coronavirus by using their creative art and design talents.

Suffolk Constabulary is running a competition for under 12s during the two-week Easter holidays.

They are being asked to design colourful and bright posters with the tag line ‘Stay Home Save Lives', to encourage members of the public to remain at home, protect the NHS and give key workers the best possible chance to continue delivering vital services.

Once designed on A4 paper (or bigger), the posters should be displayed prominently in the front window of their home and should mention @suffolkpolice on the poster.

Officers on patrol in local communities will then select random posters they see during the Easter holidays and leave a bag of chocolate eggs on the door step. Officers will ensure that the treats are left in accordance with guidance relating to social-distancing to ensure the virus isn't inadvertently spread.

Inspector Andy Martin, one of the force's Neighbourhood Partnership Inspectors and who came up with the idea said: "Not only will this provide a great opportunity for our young people to support our vital key workers by reiterating important messages in a fun and creative way, but it also comes with a chance of winning a little thank you from Suffolk Police.

"If your children are taking part, I would ask parents and carers to post images of the poster designs on their social media feed and tag @suffolkpolice using the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives to help spread the message"

"Thanks for all your support, understanding and patience at this challenging time and we look forward to seeing some fun and creative designs."

