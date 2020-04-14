Leader pays tribute to former councillor and respected community stalwart

Author: Marius West Published: 14th April 2020 11:24

John Ward

Babergh District Council leader Cllr John Ward today paid tribute to long-serving former councillor Nick Ridley OBE, who died on Tuesday following a short illness.

Nick Ridley was one of Babergh's most experienced and respected councillors. He was a member of the council for 16 years, from 2003 to 2019. In his time he was chairman of the planning committee, cabinet member for planning and chairman of the council. Nick was also a former Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, a justice of the peace for very many years and was made an OBE for his services to the community in Suffolk.

Remembering his colleague, Cllr Ward said: "Nick was immensely loyal to me when I became leader and was a wise counsel. He had a wealth of local government experience and his contributions to debates in the Council chamber were always thoughtful and informed, and were listened to by all members.

"One of the last times I saw Nick was when I canvassed with him in Chelmondiston for a day last year, finishing with a well-earned meal and pint in the Freston Boot. He enjoyed being a councillor and relished the campaign, but unfortunately he was not able to win the new Orwell ward. I will certainly miss him."

