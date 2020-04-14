Armed robbery at convenience shop

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 14th April 2020 14:09

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a convenience shop in Fressingfield.

Officers were called shortly before 7.20pm yesterday evening, Wednesday 1 April, to reports that a robbery had just taken place at Mace Stores in New Street.

A man brandishing a knife entered the premises and threatened staff, before stealing a quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol. No one was harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black hooded top and had his face covered.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward. They are also asking anyone who was driving in the area between 6.30pm and 8pm yesterday evening and who may have captured dashcam footage of any vehicles travelling through to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams said: "Unfortunately there have now been a number of similar robberies to this one over the past 10 days across the county and we understand that this will be causing concern for employees and business owners alike.

"I would like to reassure all those people affected that we are working extremely hard to detect who is responsible for these offences, with our teams gathering forensic evidence and pursuing a number of leads, which have resulted in us making several arrests.

"Local communities can be of great assistance to us by being our eyes and ears - especially at the moment while the majority of people are at home. Please be vigilant and report anything to us that you believe to be suspicious.

"Any businesses that feel they would benefit from advice on crime prevention and additional security measures are urged to contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team for assistance.

"Officers are actively patrolling throughout communities in Suffolk, and we are determined to do everything we can to protect the public, key workers and businesses."

