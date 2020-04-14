Emergency funding pot available to help local community groups

Community groups and organisations can now apply for immediate grants of up to £2,500 as part of Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils' response to COVID-19.

Over £80,000 is being made available to both new and existing groups in Babergh and Mid Suffolk who are playing a key role in protecting vulnerable residents and helping our communities remain resilient during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Grants of up to £2,500 can be applied for to cover increased costs incurred by groups as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), including general running costs, ongoing staff costs, volunteer expenses, utility bills and the purchasing of food or other consumables. Larger requests for funding will be considered under exceptional circumstances.

The Emerging Needs Grant has a straightforward application process, enabling our councils to respond quickly to help ease the challenges our residents are facing during the crisis. Community officers will continue to work closely with district councillors, towns and parishes and community groups to ensure financial support is available and directed to meet needs as they emerge within communities.

Cllr Derek Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities for Babergh District Council said:

"We recognise that it's more important than ever before to provide support to our residents who are experiencing difficulties. In response to this we have simplified our grants process, to make financial help available quickly and easily for those who need it most."

Cllr Julie Flatman, Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing for Mid Suffolk District Council said:

"I am delighted that groups and organisations are pulling together to relieve the financial hardship of residents, or to assist the vulnerable who are self-isolating at home. This grant scheme will allow for their hard work to continue, providing comfort at this uncertain time."

The Babergh and Mid Suffolk Communities Team, bolstered by the redeployment of other council officers, are currently identifying groups and organisations who could benefit from this funding.

