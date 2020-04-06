  • Bookmark this page

Four people arrested following thefts from quarry

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th April 2020 12:03

Police

Police have arrested four people following incidents of theft from a quarry in Hadleigh.

The first incident occurred between 5.30pm on Friday 27 March and 7am on Monday 30 March at a quarry in Aldham Mill Hill.

Over the weekend, entry was forced and red diesel, a fuel cap from a loading shovel vehicle and an electric pump were stolen. The lock to a generator was also broken.

A further incident occurred between 5.30pm on Tuesday 31 March and 6.40am on Wednesday 1 April at the same quarry.

At some point during the times stated, offender/s forced entry into the quarry and attempted to steal red diesel from a truck.

Four males - aged 20, 18, 17 and 16 - were arrested yesterday, Thursday 2 April on suspicion of theft and they were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Three of the males - aged 16, 17 and 18 - have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The 20-year-old man currently remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who may have seen anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers: 37/19080/20 and 37/18788/20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

