Joint statement on COVID-19 from Babergh and Mid Suffolk's political group leaders

Author: Marius West Published: 6th April 2020 16:42

Logo

Joint statement on COVID-19 from Babergh and Mid Suffolk's political group leaders

"Although the political make up of both Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils is varied and diverse, the resolve to work together to look after our communities, protect the vulnerable and safeguard our local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic is entirely the same.



"The leaders of each of the political groups on both councils have agreed to meet regularly online to discuss ways to support the communities we all serve. This is a time for councillors to join forces for the greater good.



"The principles of working together are enshrined in the agreement between Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Indeed, we pride ourselves on our ability to do just that. It's not for us though, it's for our communities, from our market towns to our coastal communities and our rural hamlets.



"In the weeks and months ahead, our energy and resources will be focused on supporting local businesses to weather this storm, protecting our most vulnerable residents from harm and starting the work to recover from this unprecedented challenge. In Babergh and Mid Suffolk, we have fantastic and dedicated staff and councillors, working to support our communities. We also have equally admirable community groups, volunteers and organisations doing great work in difficult circumstances. We thank them all and stand with them in solidarity.



"There can be no greater priority now and it is that which we are focused on for the foreseeable future."

This is a joint statement made by

Cllr John Ward, Leader of Babergh District Council

Cllr Clive Arthey, Leader of the Independent Group in Babergh

Cllr Robert Lindsay, Leader of the Green Group in Babergh

Cllr Sue Carpendale, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group in Babergh

Cllr Trevor Cresswell, Leader of the Labour Group in Babergh

Cllr Suzie Morley, Leader of Mid Suffolk District Council

Cllr Rachel Eburne, Leader of the Green Group in Mid Suffolk

Cllr John Field, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group in Mid Suffolk

Cllr Gerard Brewster, Leader of the Independent Group in Mid Suffolk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.