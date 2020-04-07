Small businesses in Suffolk urged to access £200m pot of COVID-19 aid

Author: Marius West Published: 7th April 2020 09:17

Eligible businesses across Suffolk are being urged to access grants of £10,000 or £25,000 to help them through COVID-19 crisis.

The Government has allocated over £213m to support qualifying businesses in Suffolk who are struggling because of restrictions in place to combat the Coronavirus.

There are over 15,000 eligible businesses across the county who can access one of two grants of either £10,000 or £25,000 to help with their ongoing business costs.

The Small Business Grant Fund is available to businesses who pay little or no business rates and currently receive small business rate relief (SBRR) and / or rural rate relief (RRR). In addition, there is a cash grant available to retail, hospitality and leisure businesses that have a property with a rateable value up to £51,000.

Businesses who meet the eligibility criteria are being contacted by their Local Authority to confirm eligibility and payment details and staff are working to get this information out to firms as quickly as they can. Businesses must follow the process outlined by their Local Authority for the payment to be made.

Business owners who have not yet been contacted and believe they are eligible for either of the grants should check their local council's website for further details.

The grants will be administered by Local Authorities; Babergh District Council, East Suffolk Council, Ipswich Borough Council, Mid Suffolk District Council and West Suffolk Council.

Karen Chapman, from the Suffolk Growth Board representing all local authorities, commented; "The Small Business Grant Fund and Cash Grant for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses could provide an important lifeline during these unprecedented times. We urge all eligible businesses to take advantage of the financial support, advice and guidance that is available during this difficult period."

Further information, on these two grants and all support available for businesses and the self-employed can be found on the Government business support website.

To contact your local council please visit:

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils: https://www.midsuffolk.gov.uk/business/business-rates/grant-funding-schemes/

East Suffolk Council: https://www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/business/covid-19-business-grant-funding/

Ipswich Borough Council: www.ipswich.gov.uk/businessratesgrant

West Suffolk Council: www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/c19business

Additional support is available at from trained advisers at the New Anglia Growth Hub.

