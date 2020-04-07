Man charged after three business burglaries

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 7th April 2020 12:06

Police

Man charged after three business burglaries

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with three burglaries that took place from businesses in Ipswich, Saxmundham and Woodbridge on Friday 3 April and Saturday 4 April.

Police were called at just before 2:00am on Saturday 4 April to reports of a burglary at Martin's Newsagents, Market Place, Saxmundham. It was reported that a concrete block had been used to smash the front door of the shop and that items including cigarettes had been stolen.

A short time later, at 3:20am, police in a patrol vehicle in Ipswich spotted a Volkswagen Golf car, believed to have been used by offender/s involved, being driven on Crown Street. The car failed to stop for officers on West End Road and a police pursuit took place through the town, finishing on Clapgate Lane when the Golf came to a stop after colliding with a tree stump. The occupant of the car attempted to make off but was arrested by officers on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failure to provide a specimen of breath and failing to stop a vehicle when asked by police.

Darrell Lambert, from Stowmarket, was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and subsequently charged with three counts of burglary. Of the two other burglaries, the first took place at the McColls shop, Stoke Park Drive, Ipswich at some point between 1.50am and 1.55am Friday 3 April. Entry was forced to the premises and a number of items were stolen including a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol. The second burglary took place later the same day from the Seckford Golf Club, Seckford Hall Road, Woodbridge. At around 11:30pm offender/s forced entry and stole a quantity of alcohol and confectionery.

Lambert was also charged with dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failure to provide a specimen of breath and driving without appropriate motor insurance. He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Monday 6 April and has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on 5 May.

A man in his 20s from Leiston was also arrested in the early hours of 4 April in connection with the Saxmundham incident. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and was later released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.