Author: Suffolk Police Published: 8th April 2020 07:40

Ipswich man charged after failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions

]A 46-year-old man has been charged after failing to comply with coronavirus legislation.

Over a three-day period, officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse.

Despite a number of warnings, the man was issued with two fixed penalty notices after he failed to comply.

Later the same day, (Saturday 4 April), the man was witnessed in the area again and he was arrested a short time later. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

Karwan Saeed, 46, of Sheldrake Drive, was subsequently charged with contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period - contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4 2020

Saeed was released on bail and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 20 May.

