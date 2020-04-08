‘Copper-bottomed' thank-you from Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary would like to express its gratitude to communities around the county for their kindness and support, as the force continues to play its part in the fight against coronavirus.

The force has received many messages of thanks and appreciation, written, face-to-face and on social media. The messages have come from, children, adults, businesses and other organisations as the county pulls together in these challenging times.

These have included hand-written thank you notes from school children in Woodbridge, offers of food from businesses, as well as donations of chocolate eggs to support the force's colouring competition for the Easter holidays.

In Haverhill, Place Farm Academy drew rainbow posters with a photo taken of the children with local officers and a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service. The NHS crew were given a heart-warming round of applause by the children and teachers for all the amazing hard work they are doing.

Elsewhere, a school in Pakefield donated snacks to officers in Lowestoft, while the same occurred in Haverhill last week. Meanwhile, a kind message of thanks and some gifts from the town pastors were received by officers in Ipswich based at Landmark House.

The force's social media channels have also been full of pictures and drawings of rainbows and other creative designs as expressions of gratitude for what officers are doing. These include paintings for the Easter holiday drawing competition for under 12s that is using the hashtag ‘StayHomeSaveLives'.

For example, Eyke Primary School sent local officers some creative art and photography as a mark of thanks to local officers for all their hard work in ensuring the public keep safe in the south of the county.

Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: "On behalf of all my officers and staff it's a ‘copper-bottomed' thank-you.

"These messages of thanks are really, really appreciated. They help keep morale high, keep my officers and staff extremely motivated to continue to serve you, our public, in these difficult, uncertain and challenging times and put a smile on all our faces.

"On behalf of the whole force, thank you and I give you this promise - we will continue to do our very best to serve and protect you all.

"Our patrols will continue as this is the ‘new normal' by engaging, explaining and encouraging people to do the right thing in complying with the government request. It's simple - to save lives and protect the NHS.

"I'd also take this opportunity to once again pay tribute and thank all emergency workers, NHS staff and other key workers are on the frontline. Their invaluable work is amazing and is keeping the county of Suffolk going in this difficult situation."

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "The many public messages of support for our emergency services make such a difference and are greatly appreciated by all concerned. It's lovely to see our young people showing their appreciation too.

"I too would like to express my deep personal gratitude and heartfelt thanks to everyone involved across our county of Suffolk in beating Covid 19.

"The response from the vast majority of the public in Suffolk to stay at home has been exceptional. This will help save lives and reduce the pressure on the NHS, but it will also see us through this time of national emergency as quickly as possible.

"As Her Majesty the Queen said in her very moving address at the weekend, we are all in this together and we all have a significant contribution to make in helping each other."

